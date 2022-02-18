Soon there could be a lack of stock of the iPhone 13. What happened?

If you’re considering buying an iPhone 13, 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max, you better hurry since within a very short time they could begin to be scarce. The reason? The supply crisis that is affecting the world.

One of the great problems that the coronavirus pandemic has caused, beyond the tens of thousands of souls that it has taken away, has to do with the global component shortage. Many factories had to stop production, especially in Asia, which is where the largest number of suppliers is concentrated.

BOE is one of the great references in the sector, and the main supplier of Apple’s OLED screens. But, as reported by the Korean media The Elec, it seems that the shortage of supplies is affecting the Chinese giant, which has already warned Apple that “this month and the next” it would have production problems.

Will there be no stock of the iPhone 13 and its variants?

enlarge photo iPhone 13 Pro camera Manzana

To say that BOE needs a series of ICs in the display, and buys them from LX Semicon.. The problem is that this company has already warned the BOE that it is not being able to meet the deadlines. In addition, it seems that it has prioritized LG Display before BOE, which has caused a big problem for Apple, the big loser.

For this reason, everything indicates that BOE will have to reduce the volume of production of OLED panels from three million units to two million next month. And Apple had ordered 10 million units for the first half of 2022, a figure that today seems impossible.

Already, When the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro were launched, there were stock problems, but today it can be purchased without a problem. Although from what we have been able to know, things could change within less than we expect.

So, in the event that you are thinking of buying an iPhone 13 or any of its variants with an OLED panel, you better hurry up. It should be noted that Apple has been negotiating with LG Display for some time so that the subsidiary of the Korean giant is in charge of supplying OLED panels to the company with the bitten apple. And failure by the BOE, regardless of reason, could make the firm led by Tim Cook decide to take the final leap and bet on LG solutions

>