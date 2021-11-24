Soon Netflix series and movies will consume less data from your mobile, do you know why?

Since in the 90s of the last century, videos began to become popular through computers and the Internet, companies have always sought to develop the best codec, that which was capable of maintaining the best image and sound quality at the cost of consuming the least possible bandwidth. So it is normal that every few years new standards are imposed.

And the one that is being imposed now is the AV1, which It was already introduced by YouTube in 2018 on its platform and it is now spreading throughout the ecosystem of streaming platforms, always eager to find the Holy Grail of codecs, the one that will allow them to compress their videos as much as possible without losing a gram of the video and sound quality of the content that they serve us through of our smartphones, tablets, Smart TV, etc.

“The codec of the future” arrives

This is how some companies in the industry have called this AV1 that lands now on Netflix. As the company itself has announced through an entry on its blog, it has begun to distribute the content of its platform with this codec in some of its applications and, for now, both the iOS and Android app are out of this update.

This encoding standard AV1 can achieve compression up to 40% compared to other standards such as VP9 and HEVC, which for the purposes of data consumption when we are on the road, spending megabytes of the flat rate, represents a considerable saving. Also, and most importantly, in this compression process there is no reduction in quality of what we are seeing and hearing.

The devices that will be able to enjoy Netflix with this new AV1 encoder are the following:

Samsung UHD Smart TV of the Year 2020

2020 Samsung QLED UHD Smart TV

2020 Samsung QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung The Frame 2020

Samsung The Serif 2020

Samsung The Terrace 2020

Any TV connected to a PS4 Pro through the official Netflix application

Amazon Fire TV with Fire OS 7 or higher

Android TV with Android OS 10 and above

Presumably over the next few weeks Netflix will expand the catalog of devices compatible with this new codec, of which you can see a quality example in a YouTube video uploaded with that AV1.