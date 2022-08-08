Soon more efficient and cheaper SSDs thanks to SK Hynix?

The SSDs of our computers and the memory of our smartphones will be more next year to the advances of SK and Micron. And the price will not necessarily go up as much thanks to a gain in productivity.

Semiconductor industry giant SK Hynix announces that it has developed a new 4D NAND flash memory technology, 238 layers. The South Korean company reaches a new milestone after reaching 176 layers at the end of 2020. It narrowly surpasses its competitor Micron, which has just launched shipments of its first NAND memory components at 232 layers, six less than at SK Hynix.

The manufacturer communicates flow rates of 50% faster data transfer than with its current generation and capable of reaching up to 2.4 Gbps. According to SK Hynix, this 238-layer 4D NAND flash memory also promises better energy efficiency, of the order of 21% in reading.

238-Layer 4D NAND Flash for Consumers

It also allows gains of 34% in terms of productivity thanks to a smaller cell surface, leading to the possibility of producing more chips on the same wafer, the silicon plate which serves as the basis for many semiconductors. In other words, SK Hynix should be able to produce faster, and with less raw material, which could result in a price drop components equipped with the company’s memory chips.

Mass production of 238-layer 4D NAND flash based chips is scheduled for the first half of 2023. Initially, SK Hynix will provide mainstream PC SSDs as a priority. Smartphones will follow, then SSDs for servers. For the moment, the firm is concentrating on memory modules of a 512 GB capacitybut already announces that it plans to launch chips of this type offering 1 TB of storage.

It is satisfying to see that progress continues to be very rapid in the flash memory sector, essential for our computers, smartphones, tablets and many other electronic devices. This advance will also help make high-performance memory solutions more affordable.