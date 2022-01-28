Soon it will be possible to unlock the iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask

Reports indicate that the recently released beta version of iOS 15.4 has a new ability built into Face ID, which allows you to wear a mask.

Until now, the only secure alternative to unlocking an iPhone while wearing a mask relied on an Apple Watch. This new function will only reach the latest generations of this device.

iOS will allow unlocking the iPhone while wearing a mask

The first report of this function detected in the latest iOS beta was published by YouTuber Brandon Butch, who shared on twitter a photo of an iPhone displaying the initial setup screen for this feature. There you can read “Face ID is most accurate when set to full facial recognition only. To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye to authenticate.”.

If you choose to use this new unlock mode, it is necessary to reconfigure Face ID, as reported by 9to5Mac. Despite this, the face scan must be performed without a mask, so that the method is valid in all possible use cases.

To adjust this feature just go into the Settings app, where a new switch will appear called “Use Face ID with a mask”, which can be turned on or off if you change your mind about the mask, and there is a new function to “Add glasses” to Make Face ID more accurate when you wear glasses and a mask at the same time.

Apple warns in the Settings app that Face ID is “most accurate” when set to full facial recognition only. For Face ID with a mask to work, you need to be looking at your device for it to unlock, and it doesn’t work when you’re wearing sunglasses. Face ID with a mask can authenticate Apple Pay payments and can be used instead of a username and password in apps that support Face ID, unlike the previous Apple Watch Face ID feature.

From MacRumors they point out that this new Face ID function eventually requires an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, since the function is not currently available for users who have the latest iOS beta on iPhone 11.