Soon a gaming PC from Huawei? We interviewed the firm

Could Huawei release a gaming PC in the future? It’s not planned at the moment, but the European marketing director has said that anything is possible. As a reminder, the firm had already embarked on the adventure in 2020, but never followed up.

In the PC market, Huawei is a manufacturer that counts now. The Chinese firm is particularly present in the market for ultra-portables and laptops dedicated to office automation. Is it that a new gaming PC is planned in the future ?

We posed the question to Cheng Lei, the brand’s European marketing director. If his answer is negative, he does not close the door to a possible return to this sector:

“In terms of gaming, we released one and only PC, the Hunter. We entered the gaming market through Honor at the time. Today, the situation is very different. We no longer have Nvidia support, but there is a chance that will change in the future. We remain focused on what we know how to do for now: innovation. »

Huawei does not close the door to a new gaming PC

As Cheng Lei recalls, the Chinese firm had already tried the experiment with the Honor Hunter v700, a mid-range gaming PC. But Honor has since gone independent, and Huawei hasn’t continued down that path…at least not yet. She stays for now focused on the office laptop market and particularly wants to bet on the two-in-one format. As Cheng Lei told us, a new MateBook E will even be presented before the end of the year.

A strategy that seems to be bearing fruit, since Huawei has become the second PC seller on the Chinese market (the most important for him). For Cheng Lei, it is thanks to this little extra that his brand’s computers bring compared to the competition:

“We imagine all the possible scenarios for the user and we have the ability to create an ecosystem that places the PC at the center of everything, via Super Device. PCs are not isolated machines for us, they are the center of the ecosystem. »

Huawei therefore remains focused on its objectives for the time being. We won’t have to wait for a short-term gaming announcement, but you never know, things could change in the years to come.