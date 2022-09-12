Sony Xperia Stream: gamer accessory for Xperia 1 IV is officially launched

After a lot of rumors and public expectation, Sony presented to the world its newest for the Xperia 1 IV. We’re talking about the Xperia Stream cooling and streaming case. According to the Japanese manufacturer, the device brings an attractive design to the audience and seeks to deliver a good experience in long hours of gaming. That’s because there a cooler that should be used to cool the smartphone. Connecting the accessory to the Xperia 1 IV is via the USB-C port. See below:

The new Xperia Stream brings some extra connections, the main one being the HDMI port so that the user can stream their games on a Smart TV or monitor. Video output is limited to 1080p resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is also a LAN port to ensure stable wired internet and the traditional P2 output for headphones. The accessory does not have additional buttons or joysticks and the user must continue using the smartphone screen to play.





If desired, the user can still use the Game Enhancer menu to adjust the cooler present in the accessory. With that, you won’t have to be held hostage by the default and automatic mode.

price and availability