Sony Xperia Pro II will have upgraded Exmor T sensors in cameras, rumor has it

The Xperia Pro-II phone can bring a considerable upgrade in your cameras. The information comes from a Japanese source, who mentions some of the first details about the photographic sensor that should appear in the next generation of this line of the cell phone portfolio of sony. This product should be the successor to the Xperia Pro I, launched by the manufacturer in 2021 with a 1-inch sensor in its main lens, in addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. past.

In any case, it is speculated that the device will have a set of three sensors stacked Exmor-T. In other words, it's a more updated version of the set that appeared on the Xperia 1 V, released in March of this year. In addition, it seems that the model will have new sensors in all cameras. Another detail mentioned is that the main lens will again have a 1-inch sensor. In addition, no further details about the device were revealed. But as the successor was a top of the line, it is possible that this one will follow the same idea, bringing a robust configuration in addition to the new cameras.




