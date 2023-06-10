Sony Xperia Pro-I II has alleged leaked images with two 1-inch sensors

- Advertisement -

Almost two years after bringing the Xperia Pro-I, Sony may be preparing to introduce its successor, which should hit the market as the Xperia Pro-I II. The device was the subject of a new leak published on the Japanese website Sumahodigest. The alleged images reveal the design of the cell phone, in addition to the rumor mentioning the possibility of bringing two 1-inch sensors.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I II should maintain the robust and minimalist visual identity of its predecessor, with a more square format. However, the aspect ratio could have been increased, improving the viewing experience. At the rear, you can see the presence of two large sensors with Zeiss lenses and the NFC logo. - Advertisement -

The Sumahodigest website suggests that the device will have aggressive and highly competitive hardware. According to the renderings, the Sony Xperia Pro-I II should bring two one-inch sensors.

Rumor has it that Sony is developing several CMOS sensors with double-layer transistor technology. If the information is correct, the cell phone may have exceptional photographic capabilities. A mysterious device from the Japanese company has appeared in the Geekbench database with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform at a frequency of 3.36 GHz. This suggests that Sony may be using a prototype exploring possibilities for the Sony Xperia Pro-I II.