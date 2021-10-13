Sony Xperia anticipates the arrival of a new product by the end of this month

Although the attention of users seems focused on the top five brands, we must not forget that the smartphone market has other interesting participants like the Sony Xperia. And it is that after the renewal of the third generation of its smartphones, it seems that the brand is preparing for a new announcement, having advanced the arrival of a new unknown product by the end of this month.

We are talking about a mysterious product since it was just a month ago when Sony officially introduced the last of its Xperia Gen III smartphones, leaving the options of an announcement practically closed when it comes to high-end smartphones. However, that still leaves some room for less premium devices that the company provided at one point. And it is that with the only availability of the lower version of the Xperia 10 III Lite near the mid-range, we could still see the return of previous series such as the Xperia L, still without a renewal during this 2021.

Still, the preview image in conjunction with this ad leaves a very vague impression of what we might expect to see. Discarding the arrival of a smart accessory, everything points to the arrival of a new smartphone that will once again focus on the greatest strength of the Xperia: the photograph.

Regardless of what you have actually planned, Sony is programming a virtual event on October 26 for that announcement, relayed through his official YouTube channel. Thus, in the case of finally being a telephone, it is most likely that we will find an announcement and release very close to each other, being one of the last new models to launch this year, just in time before the holiday shopping season begins.

However, while Sony has opted for a date closer to the end of the month, it is worth mentioning that it is still a rather risky date. And it is that although they have avoided the Apple and Samsung launches, they still run the risk of being overshadowed by the biggest names that will have their own events in the coming days, with a Google Pixel 6 dated for the 16th, and a OnePlus 9 RT within this second fortnight of the month.