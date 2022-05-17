Sony Xperia Ace III official in Japan: compact and essential

It doesn’t look like it will arrive in Europe, unlike the top-of-the-line Xperia 1 IV announced last week. And it would be a shame, because of Compact and pure Android smartphones such as the new Xperia Ace III there are few. It has been made official in Japan and for the moment there does not seem to be room for commercialization in Europe, but who knows in the future.

Xperia Ace III is the usual “Sony” product, notoriously reluctant to follow trends. It is therefore not surprising to find the IP65 / 68 certification against dust and liquids, not infrequently absent even on some top of the range, on a smartphone with “basic” technical specifications, such as the reduced amount of memories (4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, however expandable) or only two cameras not rear but one in front and one on the back.

A smartphone with similar characteristics would be almost the only option in Europe, but the market is probably not very interested in products of this type. If it will arrive, as mentioned, we do not know yet. It will definitely be sold in Japan: availability is set in mid-June, the price is not yet known but the predecessor cost about 160 euros at the current exchange rate.

SONY XPERIA ACE III – TECHNICAL FEATURES