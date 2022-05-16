Sony Xperia Ace III, a twist to compact mobiles with 5G and a loose battery

Sony has presented its new phone in Japan, a twist to some compact mobiles that, for the moment, it has not taken out of Japan: the Sony Xperia Ace III is the most recent novelty after the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Sony Xperia 10 IV. The Ace is aimed at a very specific audience, one that needs a phone not too big for what is just and necessary.

We have almost completely given up on compact mobiles, even though copies continue to exist, increasingly rare. And Sony has a new phone for Japanese land that boasts the dimensions as the main claim: the Sony Xperia Ace III is the evolution of this family of compact. Small on the outside and quite content on the inside.

Sony Xperia Ace III data sheet

Sony Xperia Ace III Screen 5.5-inch LCD

HD+ Processor Snapdragon 480

Adreno 619 GPU RAM 4GB Storage 64GB

Micro SD up to 1TB rear cameras 13 megapixels, f/1.8

LED Flash Frontal camera 5 megapixels, f/2.2 Software android 12 Battery 4,500mAh connectivity and sound 5G and 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

usb type c

NFC

3.5 millimeter jack Others side fingerprint reader

IPX5/IPX8/IP6X protection Dimensions and weight 140 x 69 x 8.9 millimeters

162 grams Price –

Small on the outside, just as content on the inside

Our protagonist does not stand out precisely for the loose numbers since neither the power nor the large dimensions are his bet. And this is where the main question posed by the Sony Xperia Ace III lies: the included Snapdragon 480 may fall short in terms of performance. Although yes, 5G comes as standard.

The phone’s HD+ screen amounts to a 5.5-inch diagonal. Said panel, LCD IPS, is trimmed in the upper central area to include the 5 megapixel front camera. The hardware is completed with 4/64 GB and storage expansion via micro SD cards up to 1 TB.

{“videoId”:”x8au89j”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”Xperia Ace III”,”tag”:””}

In the field of rear photography, the Sony Xperia Ace III boasts a unique camera, something totally rare today. This sensor captures images at a size of 13 megapixels and offers an aperture for optics of f / 1.8. Sony includes its camera application with different shooting modes, automatic HDR and night mode, among other functions.

Protection against dust and water (IPX5/IPX8/IP6X), 5G, NFC, a nice design, polycarbonate construction, the Sony Xperia Ace III offers high resolution sound, has a fingerprint scanner on the side and autonomy aims to be considerable: with its 4,500 mAh battery, and its contained hardware, the two days of use without worries should be guaranteed.

Price and availability of the Sony Xperia Ace III

As with the two previous Aces, this new model is designed for the Japanese public and it will stay there, in Japan. In the Asian territory it will be available in mid-June through NTT Docomo, Yahoo! and the online store au. The price is 255 euros to change (34,408 yen).