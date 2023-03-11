Sony Xperia 5 V, running on Geekbench: too much RAM, is it him or is it not him?

We have already heard of Sony Xperia 1 V in recent days, but of his alter ego in a compact format Xperia 5V nothing had been said yet. He thinks about it Geekbench to remedy, benchmark platform which, moreover, has recently been renewed in which the compact top of the range would have gone for a trip.

No certainty that it was really him. Both because the device wore a “mask”, it did not go with its commercial name but with the acronym that would identify it – XQ-DQ72 – , and because in the past there have been occasions where someone has enjoyed making a product appear for another. Consequently, maintaining a little skepticism towards the rumor is not wrong at all.

However Sony XQ-SQ72, i.e. the alleged Xperia 5 V, Geekbench found a whopping 16GB of RAM and an octa core chip with max frequency of 3.19GHz. The first piece of information is surprising in its own way, because the predecessor had 8 GB of RAM, so if the rumor were accurate Sony would double the memory from one generation to the next, “skipping” the 12 GB stage – and this is another reason to keep skepticism alive.

On the chip, however, no surprises, because the maximum frequency and those of the other two clusters hide quite imperfectly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, that is, the only possible choice for Sony, both for Xperia 5 V and for Xperia 1 V. The same can be said for Android 13, at this time of the year nothing different can be expected. In short, the only source of skepticism is the leap to RAM, possible, without a doubt, but unlikely judging by Sony’s habits.

However, there is time to see more clearly because if Sony will follow the steps of its predecessors, the Xperia 1 V – Xperia 5 V duo should be made official between May – the first – and September – the second.