Sony Xperia 5 IV: The candidate for the best compact phone arrives for € 1,049

Sony has returned this year to IFA announcing its fourth generation of Xperia 5 IV, which seems to seek the title of the best of 2022.

Sony sticks to the 21:9 aspect ratio on their phones, which now doesn’t look that different from other phones anymore. Most phones are now 19:9 or even 20:9. What is not so common is to continue seeing a frame on top of the screen.

Sony is focusing on the cameras in this new device, betting on three 12-megapixel sensors, ornot wide angle, another telephoto and another ultra wide angle. All are capable of recording video at 120fps. They have also increased the size of the 12-megapixel front sensor, to allow more details to be captured.

Sony has included this year Optical SteadyShot Y Flawless Eye on its main and telephoto sensors, which will help videos shot with those sensors to be more stable and have better focus. They feature real-time autofocus and continuous burst shooting at up to 20fps.

The phone has a 6.1-inch 21:9 FHD+ 120Hz OLED displayfed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There’s also 8GB RAM Y 128GB of storage.

Sony has kept the headphone jack, and also includes full-stage stereo speakers in the Xperia 5 IV. It supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio, 360 Reality Audio Upmix, and Music Pro. So you’re in for a great audio experience.

There is a 5000mAh capacity battery, even though we are talking about a phone that only measures 156 x 67 x 8.2mm and weighs 172g. Finally, we also find IP65/68 for resistance to dust and water and Gorilla Glass Victus in the front and the rear.

The Xperia 5 IV will be available for purchase from mid to late September 2022 (availability will vary by country and region) for around 1,049 euros. It will be available in black, green and raw white.

It’s important to note that there’s no charger in the box, so Sony follows the competition with that move.



