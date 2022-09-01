HomeMobileAndroidSony Xperia 5 IV: more powerful, with more battery and camera technologies...

Sony Xperia 5 IV: more powerful, with more battery and camera technologies inherited from the Sony Alpha

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Sony Xperia 5 IV: more powerful, with more battery and camera technologies inherited from the Sony Alpha
sony xperia 5 iv: more powerful, with more battery and
- Advertisement -

A year after discovering the Sony Xperia 5 III, the Japanese company has announced its new flagship, the Sony Xperia 5 IV. A device that also arrives wanting to be the flagship of the company and fight at the highest range.

Some of the leaks that we already had, such as its processor or its triple camera, are also confirmed. Now we know all the details confirmed by the brand itself, also highlighting other sections regarding multimedia consumption.

- Advertisement -

5 free apps to monitor your home with an old mobile

Sony Xperia 5 IV data sheet

SONY XPERIA 5 IV

Screen
- Advertisement -

6.1 inch OLED
FullHD+ resolution
Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Advertisement -

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB + Micro SDXC up to 1TB

Rear camera

How to easily access the Samsung TV Plus service from the mobile screen

Main (24mm): 12MP f/1.7, AF, OIS
Wide angle (16 mm): 12 MP f/2.2, AF
Telephoto (60mm): 12MP f/2.4, AF, OIS

Frontal camera

12MP

Drums

5,000mAh
Fast charge 30W
wireless charging

Operating system

android 12

connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Others

IP65/68 certification
stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos Sound

Dimensions and weight

Joby Aviation presents its electric plane in flight

156 x 67 x 8.2mm
172g

Price

€1,049

A light and very continuous design

Sony Xperia 5 IV Compact

Sony doesn’t stand out for making huge changes from one generation to another when it comes to aesthetics. And this Xperia 5 IV is proof of this when we find a almost identical design to its predecessor. Its aesthetic pattern is the same, although its dimensions vary slightly and its weight grows somewhat.

Nor do we see excessive variation in its 6.1-inch OLED display. This is still the protagonist on the front, although with the already characteristic upper and lower bezels of previous generations. It includes FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate to provide greater fluidity in system navigation and consumption of multimedia content (including video games).

With (almost) the best of Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Architecture

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 architecture

As the brain of this Sony Xperia 5 IV we do not find the recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but its previous version, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is still a high-end Qualcomm processor and which is accompanied by a single configuration of 8GB RAM.

Without stopping talking about memories, we focus on the one you have as internal storage of the phone. Are 128GB, which is pretty standard and may fall short for some users. However, it surprises once again Sony allowing expand space up to 1TB with microSD card. And we say that it is surprising that this compatibility with external storage cards in high-end mobiles is not so common.

As far as battery is concerned, this Sony Xperia 5 IV points ways with a 5,000mAh capacity which should be sufficient even in intensive use, although without having tried it yet we cannot attest to it. Also say that compatibility with Wireless charging and 30W fast wired charging.

We already entered the photographic field talking about all their cameras have 12 megapixels, including the selfie camera on the front and the main, wide-angle and telephoto camera on the back. All this with technologies inherited from alpha series camerassuch as object tracking.

Other sections to highlight and that give ease in the multimedia section are its stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos sound. Also your 5G connectivity It is a point in favor, as well as its almost unchanged software compared to pure Android, having a version comparable to Android 12.

Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony has announced that this device will be available for purchase in mid-September, although no exact date has been confirmed at the moment. It will only be available in one memory configuration, but with three colors to choose (black, green and raw white):

  • Sony Xperia 5 IV 8/128GB: €1,049

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Jojo’s All Star Battle R Recensione: torna il picchiaduro stile anime

Otto anni dopo il lancio su PlayStation 3, il picchiaduro dedicato a Jojo torna...
Hardware

IFA 2022: LG presents its OLED Flex TV, a flexible screen that wants to revolutionize gaming

LG introduced a new television called OLED Flex. With a size of 42...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.