Sony Xperia 5 IV: more powerful, with more battery and camera technologies inherited from the Sony Alpha

A year after discovering the Sony Xperia 5 III, the Japanese company has announced its new flagship, the Sony Xperia 5 IV. A device that also arrives wanting to be the flagship of the company and fight at the highest range.

Some of the leaks that we already had, such as its processor or its triple , are also confirmed. Now we know all the details confirmed by the brand itself, also highlighting other sections regarding multimedia consumption.

Sony Xperia 5 IV data sheet

SONY XPERIA 5 IV Screen 6.1 inch OLED

FullHD+ resolution

Refresh rate: 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB + Micro SDXC up to 1TB Rear camera Main (24mm): 12MP f/1.7, AF, OIS

Wide angle (16 mm): 12 MP f/2.2, AF

Telephoto (60mm): 12MP f/2.4, AF, OIS Frontal camera 12MP Drums 5,000mAh

Fast charge 30W

wireless charging Operating system android 12 connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Others IP65/68 certification

stereo speakers

stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Sound Dimensions and weight 156 x 67 x 8.2mm

172g Price €1,049

A light and very continuous design

Sony doesn’t stand out for making huge changes from one generation to another when it comes to aesthetics. And this Xperia 5 IV is proof of this when we find a almost identical design to its predecessor. Its aesthetic pattern is the same, although its dimensions vary slightly and its weight grows somewhat.

Nor do we see excessive variation in its 6.1-inch OLED display. This is still the protagonist on the front, although with the already characteristic upper and lower bezels of previous generations. It includes FullHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate to provide greater fluidity in system navigation and consumption of multimedia content (including video games).

With (almost) the best of Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 architecture

As the brain of this Sony Xperia 5 IV we do not find the recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but its previous version, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is still a high-end Qualcomm processor and which is accompanied by a single configuration of 8GB RAM.

Without stopping talking about memories, we focus on the one you have as internal storage of the phone. Are 128GB, which is pretty standard and may fall short for some users. However, it surprises once again Sony allowing expand space up to 1TB with microSD card. And we say that it is surprising that this compatibility with external storage cards in high-end mobiles is not so common.

As far as is concerned, this Sony Xperia 5 IV points ways with a 5,000mAh capacity which should be sufficient even in intensive use, although without having tried it yet we cannot attest to it. Also say that compatibility with Wireless charging and 30W fast wired charging.

We already entered the photographic field talking about all their cameras have 12 megapixels, including the selfie camera on the front and the main, wide-angle and telephoto camera on the back. All this with technologies from series camerassuch as object tracking.

Other sections to highlight and that give ease in the multimedia section are its stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos sound. Also your 5G connectivity It is a point in favor, as well as its almost unchanged software compared to pure Android, having a version comparable to Android 12.

Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony has announced that this device will be available for purchase in mid-September, although no exact date has been confirmed at the moment. It will only be available in one memory configuration, but with three colors to choose (black, green and raw white):