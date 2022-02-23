MobileAndroid

Sony Xperia 5 IV in the fall with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus | Rumor

By: Abraham

Sony Xperia 5 IV is in the works, according to one of the most accredited leakers on the Chinese social network Weibo: it will be a direct successor to the current Xperia 5 III (opening photo), and will therefore position itself as a relatively compact top of the range. According to sources, it will be equipped with the Plus variant of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, currently still unpublished but expected, as usual, for the second half of the year. The rest of the anticipations indicate 6.1 “displaycoated with Gorilla Glass Victus, and a slightly larger battery than the one implemented in the Xperia 5 III, which by reference was 4,500 mAh.

However, the camera hardware will remain unaffected: we therefore expect a triple unit in the traditional wide angle / ultra-wide angle / telephoto configuration, respectively with IMX557, IMX363 and IMX663 sensors, of course all Sony, and all 12 MP. At this point it is safe to assume that the aesthetics of the smartphone will also be very similar to what has already been seen in the current model.

An important detail to underline is that, if usually in Snapdragon chips the transition from the “smooth” model to the Plus model only implies an increase in operating frequencies, this year another key aspect will change: the manufacturer. S8G1 is made by Samsung’s foundries at 4nm, while the Plus should switch to TSMC. The “number” of nanometers should remain the same, but it is widely believed that TSMC’s process is more refined and ultimately superior to that of its South Korean competitor.

Ultimately we will talk about it again towards next autumn, probably, so there will still be time to enrich the partial identikit traced up to now with details. In spring, however, it is worth remembering that Xperia 1 IV will arrive, with S8G1, a photographic sector at least partially revisited, great abundance of memories … And yes, again the 3.5mm jack.

