Sony Xperia 5 IV: high-end smartphone with a lot of power in a smaller format

By Brian Adam
Sony is one of the few manufacturers with a compact high-end smartphone. Now the fourth generation appears.

Sony has added a little brother to the Xperia 1 IV smartphone. The main differences between the Xperia 5 IV and the more expensive high-end model are the smaller display and a slimmed-down camera. The smartphone, which costs 1049 euros, will be launched in mid-September.

Sony advertises the smartphone as a particularly compact high-end device. It is actually at least narrow and thin, but due to the display in 21:9 Format it is quite long (15.6 cm × 6.7 cm × 0.8 cm). Unlike before, Sony makes bigger differences between the 1 and 5 series, especially in terms of telephoto cameras. While the 1 IV provided a novelty with a true optical zoom in the telephoto range (between 85 and 125 mm), the 5 IV has to be content with a significantly simplified fixed focal length that covers the 35mm equivalent focal length of 60 millimeters (12 MP, 1/ 3.5″, f/2.4). It shares the ultra wide-angle (12 MP, 1/2.5″, f/2.2) and main camera (12 MP, 1/1.7) with the 1 IV “, f/1.7). Sony has also adopted the very good eye autofocus with real-time tracking of the large model for the 5 IV.

Bigger battery and wireless charging

Elsewhere, Sony has beefed up the 5 IV over its predecessor. Despite the almost identical dimensions, the manufacturer has increased the capacity of the battery by 500 mAh to 5000 mAh and also found space for a charging coil for wireless charging in the 0.1 millimeter flat case. The previous versions could only be charged with a cable.

According to Sony, the 6.1-inch OLED panel is 50 percent brighter than that of the third edition. With this we had a maximum brightness of 572 cd/m²2 measured, a rather meager value for upper class conditions. The FHD+ display shows a maximum frame rate of 120 Hertz. The significantly reduced number of pixels compared to the 1 IV with 4K resolution should be noticeable in longer runtimes. Especially under load, the 1 IV quickly ran out of breath in the test.

With jack socket and expandable memory

When it comes to performance, Sony makes no compromises: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is currently the fastest Android SoC. The 5 IV appears in a memory variant with 8/128 GB. The flash memory can be expanded by a maximum of 1 TB using a microSDXC card. As usual, Sony is one of the few manufacturers that equip their smartphones with a 3.5 mm jack. The housing is protected against the ingress of dust and water according to IP65/68.

The 5 IV comes on the market with Android 12 and should be provided with security patches for three years. In addition, Sony assures two years of upgrades to new Android versions.

