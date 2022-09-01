Sony Xperia 5 IV goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, strong photographic set and high price

After several rumors and leaks, Sony has ly revealed its new compact flagship: the Xperia 5 IV. It comes to rival other smaller premium handsets like the ASUS Zenfone 9. In the settings, it has a powerful platform, attractive camera set with several features and a robust battery.

Despite its compact format, the Sony Xperia 5 IV has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 21:9 aspect ratio, something traditional in Japanese devices.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Even with its compact size, Sony took care to put space for a microSD card. For power, there's a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 30W fast charging.

Just like its more powerful sibling, the Sony Xperia 5 IV comes with a strong package. On the cameras, it has the same main and ultra-wide sensor as the Xperia 1 IV, with the main difference being a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and the absence of the 3D iToF sensor.

Its triple module on the back of 12 megapixel sensors is capable of recording videos in 4K and 120 FPS, with all cameras. In addition, it can take photos at 20 FPS with autofocus, HDR and auto exposure enabled. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12-megapixel front sensor.

Among other highlights, it has IP68 certification, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo speakers and headphone jack. In connectivity, the Sony Xperia 5 IV has a USB-C port, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. In the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12.

Technical specifications

6.1-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, HDR and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

12 GB of RAM

128 internal storage

microSD support

12 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 12 MP main sensor (24 mm, f/1.7,) Ultra-wide 12 MP sensor (16 mm, f/2.2) 12MP telephoto sensor (60mm, f/2.4)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and IP68 certification

5,000mAh battery with support for 30W charging

android 12

Dimensions: 156.1 x 67 x 8.2 mm

Weight: 187 grams

and availability

