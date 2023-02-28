Sony Xperia 10 V shows itself in the first renderings: the tradition continues

- Advertisement -

This is what Sony’s next high-end smartphone, the Xperia 10 V, should look like; the stainless OnLeaks strikes again with a large series of 360° image and video renderings, as usual based on CAD files. The Japanese manufacturer does not foresee any particular twists for the new generation of smartphones: aesthetically it is almost indistinguishable from its predecessor.

However, it remains one of the most particular devices on the market, given that Sony remains practically the only manufacturer that has not given up on alternative solutions for integrating the front camera into the display, such as notches and holes. In other words, the Xperias continue to offer a front design with upper and lower bezelsubtle but still decidedly more pronounced than any other competitor on the square.

However, there should be a small change: the audio output should now be stereo, thanks to the presence of two front speakers – one at the bottom and one at the top, the latter naturally “integrated” into the ear capsule. The audio jack remains available 3.5mm.

The source says the display should measure around 6.1” diagonal, and that the measurements should be imperceptibly larger than the previous generation – we are talking about 153 mm in height (+0.3 mm), 68.4 in width (+1.4 mm) and 8.5 in thickness (+0. 2mm). The camera module adds another 0.9mm to the overall thickness.

For the moment we do not have any information on the data sheet.