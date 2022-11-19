Sony Xperia 10 V has leaked specs with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, OLED screen and more

Supposed Sony Xperia 10 V specifications were leaked on the internet and indicate few changes for the intermediary that will hit the market in 2023. However, the cell phone should have significant improvements over its predecessor, such as the jump from the Snapdragon 695 of the Xperia 10 IV to the new generation Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform.

The alleged Sony Xperia 10 V specs were leaked on the Chinese blog network Weibo and Reddit. Although the machine translation was confusing, it’s clear that it’s referring to Sony’s next mid-ranger, especially considering the settings. As mentioned in other rumors, the Android phone will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform. Although this 4-nanometer lithography chip has the same clock speed as the 6-nanometer Snapdragon 695 (2.2 GHz), it supports higher Wi-Fi connection speeds and LPDDR5 memory at 3200 MHz.