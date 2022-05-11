Sony Xperia 10 IV: Sony’s compact mobile is even lighter and increases its battery

After the Sony Xperia 10 III comes the Sony Xperia 10 IV, the latest mid-range mobile from the Japanese company that remains true to its principles. That is, keep swimming against the current with the 6-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and the “long” design.

The Sony Xperia 10 IV is a measured update that adds a little more here and a little less there. Have more battery, but it’s smaller and weighs a little lessbeing a new compact 5G mobile with an eye on multimedia and not forgetting photography.

Sony Xperia 10 IV data sheet

Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Sony Xperia 10 IV Screen 6-inch OLEDs

Ratio 21:9

FullHD+

Triluminos Display Technology

Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Snapdragon 695 5G Versions 6GB/128GB rear cameras Main: 27mm, OIS

Angle: 16 millimeters

Zoom: 54mm, 2x optical, OIS Frontal camera 8 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh System android 12 connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

gps

headphone jack Dimensions and weight 153 x 67 x 8.3 millimeters

161 grams Others side fingerprint reader

IP68 certification

360 RealityAudio

High ResolutionAudio

LDAC up to 990Kbps Price 6GB/128GB: €499

Light, but with a lot of battery

The renewal of the Xperia 10 series is not intended as a revolution, but rather as a series of adjustments and improvements based on last year’s model. To begin with, the design is almost identical to such an extent that the difference is a millimeter less here and there. It’s also lighter, weighing just 161 grams.

There are things that don’t change, like the 6-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution with an aspect ratio of 21:9, without a notch or perforation: the front camera is on the upper margin. The only change in the screen is that it is 15% brighter, according to Sony.

In the processor, we have the slight change from last year’s Snapdragon 690 for a Snapdragon 695, while maintaining the single version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 preinstalled and headphone jack and the fingerprint reader on one side.

For photography, the Sony Xperia 10 IV mounts an 8-megapixel front camera integrated into the upper frame and a triple main camera The optical stabilization stands out and includes a 16-millimeter wide angle and a telephoto sensor capable of 2x optical zoom.

Interestingly, Sony has managed to reduce the size of the Sony Xperia 10 IV while has increased its battery to 5,000 mAh capacity. Audio is one of the strong points of the terminal, with High Resolution Audio technology, 360 Reality Audio, ‘DSEE Ultimate’ and LDAC at up to 990 Kbps.

Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 10 IV

The Sony Xperia 10 IV arrives in colors white, green, purple and black and it can be purchased with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in the middle of next June. The advertised price for the phone is 499 euros.