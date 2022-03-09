Sony Xperia 10 IV, here it is: first images and mid-range features

The traits of the heir of Xperia 10 III, a mid-range smartphone released in April last year in the company of the top range Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III are beginning to be outlined. Despite everything, Sony continues to invest in the smartphone sector, and after taking a very first look at the lines and specifications (presumed) of Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV, we are ready to find out what we could find on the last of the triad, or Xperia 10 IV.

It is the usual OnLeaks that offers us the opportunity to observe the first renderings of the smartphone which, according to rumors, should debut during this spring. The device has the classic Sony imprint, that is to say without holes or notches for the front camera, which this year will be integrated into the upper frame. A design therefore already seen, but with a novelty: the edges appear flathow requires the market today, and not as soft as they are on the Xperia 10 III. On the sides we find the fingerprint sensor and the inevitable (for Sony) 3.5mm headphone jack.

We summarize below the main expected technical characteristics of the smartphone.

SONY XPERIA 10 IV – LIKELY DATA SHEET