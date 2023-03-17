5G News
Sony Xperia 10 III, there is Android 13: rollout in progress

Sony Xperia 10 III, there is Android 13: rollout in progress

By Abraham
Sony’s work continues without too much frenzy to update its Xperias to the latest version of Google’s green robot, Android 13. In the past few hours to receive the expected update was Xperia 10 III which comes a month later than the last generation Xperia 10.

Among the first to have it the international dual SIM variants of Xperia 10 III, marked with the model number XQ-BT52, sold in Europe and Asia. With the build number 62.2.A.0.367 the news announced by Google for the latest version of the operating system arrives, further customizations by Sony, as usual rather discreet, and the Android security patches updated to January 2023. 

- Advertisement -

Sony Xperia 10 III is a mid-range with Snapdragon 690 chip that arrived in 2021 with Android 11 on board. And the second major release delivered to himand it is unlikely that it will receive a third one: net of surprises that we naturally hope, the one to Android 13 it should be the last major update for Sony Xperia 10 III. If you own one and are curious to find out what’s new, it is advisable to check the settings section dedicated to updates from time to time.

Sony Xperia 10 III is available online from Amazon at 399 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 28 top models. To see the other 4 offers click here. (updated February 15, 2023, 6:25 pm)

