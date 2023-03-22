5G News
HomeMobileAndroidSony Xperia 1 V, here are the renderings (also video) in high...

Sony Xperia 1 V, here are the renderings (also video) in high resolution

Android

Published on

By Abraham
sony xperia 1 v, here are the renderings (also video)
sony xperia 1 v, here are the renderings (also video)
The top of the next generation Sony range won’t differ much from the current one, at least according to the first renderings leaked online: what should be called Sony Xperia 1V it will always have a rather elongated rectangular shape, a triple camera module arranged vertically in the upper left corner, flat side edges and above all the 3.5 mm audio jack, now a rarity in this market segment. There is even a physical button to take photos, another extremely distinctive trait.

There should be some small differences: according to the source, the stainless OnLeaks, it will be a little smaller than the current generation. We are talking about a few millimetres: 161 in height against 165 and 69.3 in width against 71. The thickness should instead increase imperceptibly, from 8.1 to 8.5 mm. The diagonal of the display should remain the same, 6.5″, which means that the Japanese giant is committed to further optimizing edges and margins (remember that Xperia 1 is perhaps the only line of smartphones in the world, especially top of the range , which still refuses to resort to holes and notches in the display in favor of more pronounced upper and lower bezels).

As regards the Technical specifications there is not much confirmed for now, in any case we share the first impressions and hypotheses, bearing in mind that according to previous rumors the rear camera module may have been in a certain sense “simplified”, by removing the IR sensor and the ToF one. However, we remind you that the launch of the device should not be imminent: it is scheduled for this summer, even if it could appear during the MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

  • Display: 6.5″, OLED, flat, 4K 3840p
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Cameras:
    • primary rear: 12 MP
    • ultra-wide angle rear: 48 MP
    • rear telephoto: 12 MP
    • front: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

More like this

