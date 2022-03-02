Sony Xperia 1 IV unveiled in the first unofficial renderings: true to the line

The ones you see scattered throughout the article could be the first render of Sony Xperia 1 IV: unveiled the prolific OnLeaks, whose reputation in the sector is now well established, in partnership with Giznext. The new top of the range of the Japanese giant, according to previous rumors, should arrive in the spring, despite the trend of the division continues to be not exactly rosy.

Apparently Sony will continue with the design language seen in the previous generation: a decidedly counter-current approach, with a display without notches or holes in favor of a traditional frame, albeit reduced, at the top, perfectly symmetrical with respect to the lower one. The side edges are flat and the corners rounded, thus giving the device the classic “brick” look that we can even trace back to the glorious iPhone 4.

On the lower side you can see the USB-C port and the trolley for the SIM, while on the top remains the 3.5mm jack. The speakers face the screen – one of the benefits of adopting a traditional top and bottom bezel design. The camera module is triple, arranged vertically; a periscope target is noted. It seems that the company has decided to abandon the physical button dedicated to Google Assistant, but of course it remains the one to take the photos. Finally, as per tradition, the fingerprint scanner should be on the power button.

Finally, to complete the technical data sheet, we remain a bit in the field of suppositions. Let’s summarize by points: