Sony Xperia 1 IV: Sony’s most powerful mobile takes its cameras further and keeps its screen unparalleled

Sony has just announced its most powerful mobile to date: the Sony Xperia 1 IVa beast that tries to capture the attention of content creators, photographers, content consumers and gamers.
The Sony Xperia 1 IV is based on the Sony Xperia 1 III, with which it practically completely shares its design, and adds more battery, more power and some other news in their cameras.
Sony Xperia 1 IV data sheet
|
Sony Xperia 1 IV
|
Screen
|
6.5″ OLED
|
Dimensions and weight
|
165 x 71 x 8.2mm
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
RAM
|
12GB
|
Storage
|
256GB
|
Frontal camera
|
12MP
|
Rear camera
|
12MP f/1.7 24mm OIS
|
Battery
|
5,000mAh
|
Operating system
|
android 12
|
connectivity
|
5G
|
Others
|
stereo speakers
|
Price
|
€1,399
Sony’s most powerful mobile
Sony has just announced the Sony Xperia 1 IV and it’s clearly built on the previous year’s model. The similarity between them is so great that they remain exactly the same dimensions (and almost the same weight): 165 x 71 x 8.2 millimeters and 185 grams. We return to the elongated aspect terminal, since the screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 is maintained.
Precisely on this screen there is little news. Sony repeat panel 6.5-inch OLED 4K HDR and 120 Hz, with a touch response speed of 240 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus and with nothing in between: the front camera is in the upper frame. The only difference from last year’s model is that the screen is 50% brighter.
As expected, the processor changes to include the most powerful Qualcomm of the moment: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage that can be supported by a MicroSD card to have more storage. This power is accompanied by novelties with gamers in mind, such as a function to reduce battery wear in intensive gaming sessions and Game Enhancer, to share your games in streaming.
Photography remains one of the main features of the Sony Xperia 1 IV, with a front camera that goes up to 12 megapixels and a triple rear camera in which all the sensors are 12 megapixels: the main one, the wide angle and the new 85-125mm optical zoom telephoto. All lenses have Real Time Eye Tracking and the camera relies on a 3D iToF sensor for focus.
Sony has increased the battery of the Sony Xperia 1 up to 5,000mAh capacitywith support for 30W fast charging and wireless charging, while keeping the headphone jack as part of the audiophile-oriented features, including support for 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Ultimate and “pro” audio recording , from Music Pro.
Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 1 IV
The Sony Xperia 1 IV arrives in principle with a single version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and in the colors Matt black. It will go on sale from mid-June for an approximate price of 1,399 euros.
- Sony Xperia 1 IV 12+256GB: 1,399 euros.