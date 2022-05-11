Sony Xperia 1 IV: Sony’s most powerful mobile takes its cameras further and keeps its screen unparalleled

Sony has just announced its most powerful mobile to date: the Sony Xperia 1 IVa beast that tries to capture the attention of content creators, photographers, content consumers and gamers.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is based on the Sony Xperia 1 III, with which it practically completely shares its design, and adds more battery, more power and some other news in their cameras.

Sony Xperia 1 IV data sheet

Sony Xperia 1 IV Screen 6.5″ OLED

21:9

4KHDR

120Hz

240hz touch

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions and weight 165 x 71 x 8.2mm

185g Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 12MP Rear camera 12MP f/1.7 24mm OIS

12MP f/2.2 UGA 16mm

12 MP f/2.3 telephoto 85-125mm OIS

3D iTOF Battery 5,000mAh

30W fast charge

wireless charging Operating system android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth

jack

NFC Others stereo speakers

IP65/68

camera button Price €1,399

Sony’s most powerful mobile

Sony has just announced the Sony Xperia 1 IV and it’s clearly built on the previous year’s model. The similarity between them is so great that they remain exactly the same dimensions (and almost the same weight): 165 x 71 x 8.2 millimeters and 185 grams. We return to the elongated aspect terminal, since the screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 is maintained.

Precisely on this screen there is little news. Sony repeat panel 6.5-inch OLED 4K HDR and 120 Hz, with a touch response speed of 240 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus and with nothing in between: the front camera is in the upper frame. The only difference from last year’s model is that the screen is 50% brighter.

As expected, the processor changes to include the most powerful Qualcomm of the moment: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage that can be supported by a MicroSD card to have more storage. This power is accompanied by novelties with gamers in mind, such as a function to reduce battery wear in intensive gaming sessions and Game Enhancer, to share your games in streaming.

Photography remains one of the main features of the Sony Xperia 1 IV, with a front camera that goes up to 12 megapixels and a triple rear camera in which all the sensors are 12 megapixels: the main one, the wide angle and the new 85-125mm optical zoom telephoto. All lenses have Real Time Eye Tracking and the camera relies on a 3D iToF sensor for focus.

Sony has increased the battery of the Sony Xperia 1 up to 5,000mAh capacitywith support for 30W fast charging and wireless charging, while keeping the headphone jack as part of the audiophile-oriented features, including support for 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Ultimate and “pro” audio recording , from Music Pro.

Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 1 IV

The Sony Xperia 1 IV arrives in principle with a single version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and in the colors Matt black. It will go on sale from mid-June for an approximate price of 1,399 euros.