Sony Xperia 1 IV: Sony’s most powerful mobile takes its cameras further and keeps its screen unparalleled

Sony has just announced its most powerful mobile to date: the Sony Xperia 1 IVa beast that tries to capture the attention of content creators, photographers, content consumers and gamers.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is based on the Sony Xperia 1 III, with which it practically completely shares its design, and adds more battery, more power and some other news in their cameras.

Sony Xperia 1 IV data sheet

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Screen

6.5″ OLED
21:9
4KHDR
120Hz
240hz touch
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Dimensions and weight

165 x 71 x 8.2mm
185g

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM

12GB

Storage

256GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

12MP

Rear camera

12MP f/1.7 24mm OIS
12MP f/2.2 UGA 16mm
12 MP f/2.3 telephoto 85-125mm OIS
3D iTOF

Battery

5,000mAh
30W fast charge
wireless charging

Operating system

android 12

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth
jack
NFC

Others

stereo speakers
IP65/68
camera button

Price

€1,399

Sony’s most powerful mobile

Sony has just announced the Sony Xperia 1 IV and it’s clearly built on the previous year’s model. The similarity between them is so great that they remain exactly the same dimensions (and almost the same weight): 165 x 71 x 8.2 millimeters and 185 grams. We return to the elongated aspect terminal, since the screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 is maintained.

Precisely on this screen there is little news. Sony repeat panel 6.5-inch OLED 4K HDR and 120 Hz, with a touch response speed of 240 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus and with nothing in between: the front camera is in the upper frame. The only difference from last year’s model is that the screen is 50% brighter.

sonyxperia1iv

As expected, the processor changes to include the most powerful Qualcomm of the moment: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage that can be supported by a MicroSD card to have more storage. This power is accompanied by novelties with gamers in mind, such as a function to reduce battery wear in intensive gaming sessions and Game Enhancer, to share your games in streaming.

Photography remains one of the main features of the Sony Xperia 1 IV, with a front camera that goes up to 12 megapixels and a triple rear camera in which all the sensors are 12 megapixels: the main one, the wide angle and the new 85-125mm optical zoom telephoto. All lenses have Real Time Eye Tracking and the camera relies on a 3D iToF sensor for focus.

Xperia14

Sony has increased the battery of the Sony Xperia 1 up to 5,000mAh capacitywith support for 30W fast charging and wireless charging, while keeping the headphone jack as part of the audiophile-oriented features, including support for 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Ultimate and “pro” audio recording , from Music Pro.

Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 1 IV

sonyxperia1iviv

The Sony Xperia 1 IV arrives in principle with a single version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and in the colors Matt black. It will go on sale from mid-June for an approximate price of 1,399 euros.

  • Sony Xperia 1 IV 12+256GB: 1,399 euros.

