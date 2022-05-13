Sony Xperia 1 IV official: the optical zoom evolves and becomes progressive

After months of rumors and indiscretions, Sony has officially lifted the veil on Xperia 1 IV, its top of the premium range that continues the path traced by its direct predecessor on the front of the photographic sector. Also this year, in fact, Sony is betting on a increasingly extreme approach to zoom and enriches its top of the range with functions and features that make it complete in every aspect, from photography to the use of multimedia content, without forgetting gaming. So let’s find out the main features of Xperia 1 IV.

CAMERA: THE FIRST PROGRESSIVE PERISCOPE IS HERE

Last year Sony had amazed by presenting the first periscope zoom with variable focal length, going from 70 to 105 mm, while this year the Japanese house wanted to go further and introduce a system of lenses that guarantee a continuous optical zoom between 85 and 125 mm (Correction: The zoom is continuous between the two focal lengths, but the lenses are fixed as on the previous model).

In support of the periscope system we find a 12 MegaPixel Exmor RS sensor at high reading speed, equal to 120 fps. At the time of writing, Sony did not disclose more details on the sensor and its size, but confirmed that these characteristics are the same that we also find in the sensors of the other two cameras that make up the rear compartment, one principal wide from 24 mm it’s a ultra wide from 16 mm. We also find the same type of sensor on the front cam (but we move to a 1 / 2.9 “, larger than the predecessor), the latter capable of shooting videos in 4K HDR.

The new optical compartment for the zoom is also assisted by the software that allows you to make a virtually imperceptible transition between all cameras, therefore it is possible to switch from ultra wide to maximum zoom of the periscope seamlessly. There is also the sensor 3D iToF thanks to which the photographic sector can receive a valid support during the focusing phase, since the AI ​​algorithm that manages it allows to better recognize the subjects and to maintain the correct tracking even in low light conditions.

Sony continues its path of rapprochement between the mobile division and the one that deals with its Alpha cameras and also in this case we are faced with a photographic sector developed in synergy between the two divisions. Thanks to that come advanced features like the Real-Time Eye AF and Burst Mode at 20 fps with AE / AF HDR on all 3 rear lenses in addition to the management of the white balance operated by the AI ​​in support.

Also on the Xperia 1 IV the ability to shoot slow-motion videos in 4K HDR at 120 fps (up to 5x at 24 fps) – also in this case on all lenses – made possible by the optical image stabilization through Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye. On all lenses, made by ZEISS and specifically calibrated for Xperia 1 IV, we find the ZEISS T * cover for the reduction of reflections, now a real recurring element of the top of the Sony range.

The video sector has been further improved following the feedback received from content creators, thanks to which Sony has developed the new mode Videography Pro. This allows you to manually intervene on many aspects of video recording and also allows you to change the focus, exposure and white balance even while recording is already started, thus offering further options for customizing your own style of recording. recovery.

Also comes the Eye AF function during video and multi-frame recording, which allows you to access a wider dynamic range without compromising the resolution. For creatives who want to give a more cinematic edge to their footage, Sony has also introduced the new option Cinematography Pro “Powered by CineAlta“, which allows you to access professional color parameters and calibration.

The Japanese company has also paid attention to the increasingly widespread phenomenon of livestreaming and has improved the capabilities of the smartphone also in this field, making the functions available Eye AF and Object Tracking even when streaming. Of course, the options that allow you to always remain available connect Xperia 1 IV to an Alpha camera and use it as an external monitor or connect the Vlog Monitor to use the rear cameras to record vlogs, without using the front one. Recall that even on Xperia 1 IV there is the physical button dedicated to the camera, located on the right side of the smartphone.

UNDER THE SHELL A REAL TOP OF THE RANGE

The attention paid to the photographic sector is undoubtedly indicative of how important this element is for Sony, however it is certainly not the only one on which the Japanese house has paid attention. Under the body we find in fact all the technical specifications that are expected from a true top of the range of mid-2022so let’s talk about a smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s high-end solution, or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

To assist the SoC we find 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory not expandable, in addition to a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging that allows you to recover the 50% in 30 minutes. It is certainly not one of the fastest solutions among those on the market, however Sony plays the card of long-term duration, since it speaks of a battery capable of offering a life cycle of up to 3 years.

The presence of certification completes the equipment IP65 / 68, a design in line with that of the Xperia tradition, characterized by square shapes and the combination of a metal edge and two glass panels – Gorilla Glass Victus in this case – for the front and back of the smartphone. As for the screen, this year too we find a 21: 9 OLED drive with 4K resolution (it should be the usual 3,840 x 1,644 pixels) and refresh rate at 120 Hz (sampling of touches at 240 Hz).

Sony talks about a screen 50% brighter than its predecessor, which had a peak of maximum brightness around 840 nits. More precise data is currently lacking, but that means the Xperia 1 IV is expected to approach the 1,300 nits peak that we increasingly find on other lower-end devices as well. The improvement in brightness has allowed us to introduce Real-time HDR technology and as usual we find a BRAVIA X1 processor for panel management when playing Dolby Atmos content. Some of these can be consulted through the new BRAVIA CORE service dedicated to Xperia smartphones, which allows you to access films and content designed for the 21: 9 panel of Xperia 1 IV.

OPTIMIZED FOR GAMING

Although Xperia 1 IV does not present itself with the classic lines of a gaming phone, the top of the Sony range does not betray the DNA of the Japanese house and has several optimizations for games, thanks to the presence of the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and other dedicated solutions.

For example, among these we find the the series of Gaming Gear accessories designed specifically for Xperia 1 IV – currently still under development – which will allow for long-term optimization of gaming performance through additional cooling systems and improvements regarding the streaming transmission of gaming sessions. The Gaming Gear accessories will be made in collaboration with the Japanese SCARZ esports team and will be released in select markets in the fall.

In addition to accessories designed for gaming, Xperia 1 IV immediately offers the system Heat Suppression Power Control for temperature management (active both during the game and while charging), the ability to record clips containing the last 30 seconds of play, the Game Enhancher suite which also includes a complete streaming platform from smartphones, also optimized for streaming from PC (allows you to capture player voice, match audio and video through the Type-C output ). All this attention to gaming has allowed Xperia 1 IV to be chosen as the reference device for the next PUBG MOBILE E-sports Global Tournament 2022.

HIGH-LEVEL AUDIO COMPARTMENT

The multimedia equipment of Xperia 1 IV is completed by the particular care also placed on the audio compartmentrealized in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment. This has led to the inclusion of a new set of stereo speakers that improve bass reproduction and the ability to manage audio in 360RA (360 Reality audio) format, also through the conversion of stereo sources into multi-channel audio. We also find support for DSEE Ultimate, the Bluetooth LE format and the new Music Pro feature which allows you to record professional-grade audio using smartphone microphones.

Music Pro uses a cloud-based computational system and therefore allows you to have more power available for audio processing, removing background noises and other unexpected noises, thanks to a particular segmentation technology and sound separation. The app reproduces the frequency response of Sony’s condenser microphones and produces reverb similar to that of a professional audio device, also allowing you to record a song and guitar sound so you can separate and mix the two tracks. The application is free for registration and editing, while the cloud functions are subject to a monthly subscription.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 Display : 6.5 “OLED in 21: 9 aspect ratio, 4K HDR, 120 Hz 10 bit

: 6.5 “OLED in 21: 9 aspect ratio, 4K HDR, 120 Hz 10 bit Memory : 12 GB RAM 256 GB expandable storage memory

: Camera : Rear : 12 MegaPixel 1 / 2.5 “f / 2.2 ultrawide (16mm), 12 MegaPixel 1 / 1.7” f / 1.7 main (24mm), 12 MegaPixel 1 / 3.5 “progressive periscope zoom (85-125mm), 4K @ 120fps video, 5x slow motion, Exmor RS sensors and ZEISS lenses with ZEISS T * coating, iToF 3D sensor, OIS Front : 12 MegaPixel Exmor RS 1 / 2.9 “

: Connectivity : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C, 5G

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C, 5G Audio : Stereo, 3.5mm jack

: Stereo, 3.5mm jack Sensors : Fingerprint sensor

: Fingerprint sensor Drums : 5,000mAh support 50% fast charging in 30 minutes

: 5,000mAh support 50% fast charging in 30 minutes Dimensions And weight : 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm 185 grams

And : Other : IP65 / 68 certified, physical button for the camera

: IP65 / 68 certified, physical button for the camera Operating system: Android 12

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The new Xperia 1 IV will be available starting from mid June in selected markets – including Europe – and will be offered at the price of 1,399 euros in the three colors Black, Ice White and Purple, an undoubtedly important figure that confirms the Japanese house’s intentions to position itself in a premium segment with a proposal designed for an audience particularly attentive to the exclusive photographic features of the smartphone.

Together with Xperia 1 IV, Sony has also announced the availability of a particular cover with a kickstand called Style Cover with Standwhich will be available at the recommended price of 34.99 euros in the three colors Black, Gray and Purple. In this case it is a case designed to enhance the modern design of the smartphone and is made of antibacterial material. The cover will also be available at the launch of Xperia 1 IV, therefore always from mid-June.

The Xperia 1 IV packaging has been reduced by 50% compared to the past and does not include the charger and power cord. This is a choice that Sony has made as part of the Road to Zero project initiatives that aim for the company’s zero environmental impact by 2050.