Sony Xperia 1 IV, here’s how to disassemble: first video teardown

Here comes the time of the teardown for Sony Xperia 1 IV: the smartphone has been made official for some time, but its actual marketing is starting only in these days. As a “first contact” with its internal components, unfortunately we have to settle for a video that is of good quality, but all in Chinese. The procedure is nothing new so it’s not that big of a deal, but some of the more specific details and observations may be overlooked. Among those that have emerged so far and that are worth reporting, we include:

Good news on the reparability side : the vast majority of components, including the audio jack, are fixed to the motherboard by means of joints or screws. Few parts are actually welded.

: the vast majority of components, including the audio jack, are fixed to the motherboard by means of joints or screws. Few parts are actually welded. Bad news on the reparability side : to replace the display, the rest of the smartphone must be disassembled.

: to replace the display, the rest of the smartphone must be disassembled. The disassembly procedure is rather standard: it starts from the back cover, which is naturally glued, and then proceeds by layers.

At the beginning of the video we see the smartphone struggling with two games: Peacekeeper Elite and Genshin Impact. The power consumption during the game is 4.58 and 5.32 W respectively; the temperatures in the contact areas (screen and rear body) are around 45 °.

Heat dissipation is entrusted to a series of adhesive copper sheets on the back of the display.

One of the most interesting details the video focuses on is the new periscope photographic module which offers variable optical zoom, in a range that goes from 85mm equivalent to 125mm (roughly the equivalent of 3.5x and 5.2x), and compares it with the one mounted on the Mark III which could simply go from 70 to 105 mm. It’s just a little wider, which is impressive given Sony’s technological breakthrough.

Xperia 1 Mark IV is on sale, we said, for just a few days, even in Europe, at a price of 1,400 €. Here in Italy it has not yet been sighted. It is worth remembering its main technical characteristics: