Sony Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition, a smartphone for hardcore gamers

The Sony Xperia 1 IV it is one of the best smartphones and the first to include a true optical zoom. It is a device with cutting-edge technology and includes a 6.5-inch screen that operates at 120Hz and a native resolution of 1644 × 3840 pixels. One of its peculiarities is that it is oriented towards , something that the Japanese company has decided to give a twist to with the Gaming .

And what does the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition to be a twist around the same thing? To begin with, we see that the amount of RAM has gone up from 12 to 16 gigabytes, thus adjusting to what could be considered the standard within PC gaming. Base storage has also jumped from 256GB in the original model’s base configuration to 512GB in the Gaming Edition.

However, what is really curious about the device is the peripheral with which it can be coupled, the Xperia Stream. It is a custom made shell for the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition that is responsible for supplying a fan with active dissipation. There is an outlet at the bottom. HDMI and an RJ45 port for Ethernet, in addition to the more traditional USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack connector for audio input and output.

Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition

In regards to HDMI port, it supports video output up to 1080p at 120Hz refresh rate, while the Ethernet port is responsible for providing a connection to the network that is stable, reliable and with low latencies. The Xperia Stream is connected to the USB Type-C port of the smartphone, and that interface, through USB 3, is capable of offering truly impressive things.

Otherwise, everything seems to indicate that the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition It will keep the same features as the original model, including the cameras. The smartphone can be reserved in Japan at the price of 175,000 yen, which comes to about $1,225Meanwhile he Xperia Stream costs 23,100 yen, which in exchange comes to about $160. We leave you with a video of the peripheral published on the official Xperia channel on YouTube.

