Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV, Android 13 is ready for rollout

Sony is in the wake of Samsung and the most diligent manufacturers in the distribution of Android 13 on top of the range: for Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV (review here) the time has come to receive the latest evolution of Google’s green robot. This was announced by the Tokyo-based company through the global Facebook account, but the communication – alas – is concise to say the least, so essential details are missing to set the milestones of the story.

We do not know if the rollout has already started or if it will be started in the next hours / days, if the distribution will take place immediately in all the markets in which Sony is engaged, in addition to the details such as the weight of the update which we would also do without if we knew that information. But Sony is a big company, a multinational, and you can trust it: “We are introducing the update to Android 13”, wrote on the social, so we trust that in the worst case there will be a few days to wait.

For the impatient, we recommend a periodic check of the software settings item. At the time of writing there are no tracks on the web of someone who has already received it, and usually enthusiasts they are quite reactive to report news of this type. Sony has moved almost in the shadows in the development of Android 13 for its two top of the range, unlike Samsung, OnePlus or others that before the stable releases have started a limited but public beta testing period. Sony evidently carried out the verification and optimization of the firmware internally.

