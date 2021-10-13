Sony will present a new Xperia in a few weeks, perhaps the Sony Xperia Pro 2

Samsung today announced a mysterious Galaxy Unpacked event and Sony has done the same with the event of the launch of a new Sony Xperia product, which will take place in a couple of weeks.

The next Wednesday, October 27 at 5:00 in SpainSony will present a new Xperia product, although we do not know which one. The only recent leak from Sony corresponds to the possible Chinese version of the Sony Xperia 5 III, which was presented globally for some time, so the name that sounds the most is that of a possible Sony Xperia Pro 2.

New Sony Xperia, soon

Sony invites us to meet a new Xperia product and for once we have little idea of ​​what we are going to find. With an annual renewal cycle for the Xperia 1, Xperia 5 and Xperia 10 series that usually happens at the beginning of the year, the next suspect is the professional version, an assumption. Sony Xperia Pro 2.

The Sony Xperia 1 had the Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition, the Sony Xperia 1 II renamed its professional version to the Sony Xperia Pro and now would be a good time for the same to happen with the Sony Xperia 1 III. The normal thing would be to think that it would arrive with the name of Sony Xperia Pro 2 And a not cheap price: the Sony Xperia Pro cost 2,500 dollars.





Until now, Sony has released these versions with exclusive features like HDMI connector, better 5G coverage or Ethernet over USB-C supportCapabilities that may return in the new Sony Xperia Pro, in case it really sees the light of day on October 27.

Other less likely cabals involve Sony releasing a smartwatch, a new compact, or an entirely new model. We will have to wait two weeks to find out what this Xperia product is.

More information | Sony