Sony will make smartphones for many more years: an agreement with Qualcomm has been announced

Although every year may seem like the last one in which new smartphones from the Xperia range are seen arriving on the market, Sony would seem have no intention of giving up. Indeed, the multi-year collaboration agreement stipulated in these hours with Qualcomm demonstrates that the Japanese company has all the will to still be one of the protagonists of the sector.

MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH QUALCOMM

Sony and Qualcomm, with this collaboration, “aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in mobile technology, delivering unmatched user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry”. These are the words with which the joint press release of the two companies opens.

The collaboration, continues the note, will focus onintegration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into future Sony smartphone lines, “providing users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more engaging user experiences.”

However, this collaboration is an exciting opportunity for the San Diego-based company to deliver innovative user experiences, according to OH Kwon, senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm Asia-Pacific (APAC). “to help meet consumer needs globally”

WELCOME WELCOME

Xperia 1 V, launched in recent weeks, according to Tsutomu Hamaguchi, head of the mobile communications business unit of Sony Corporation, has been positively received by the market.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors. Qualcomm Technologies will help us continue to move the industry forward”

Xperia 1 V is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and features a 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display with a resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels, 12GB of RAM and 48MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and 1/1.35″ sensor. Among its features, this device can be used as a monitor for compatible Sony Alpha cameras. The Sony Xperia 1 V will be available in black, platinum silver and khaki green color options from fine June at the price of 1,399 euros.