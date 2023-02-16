Sony WH-CH720N: wireless headphone has image, price and details leaked in online store

Sony seems to be preparing a new wireless headphone model for the “CH” series. Possible successor to the 2020 WH-CH710N, this Wednesday (15), the Sony WH-CH720N had its supposed image and specifications revealed in an early listing on the retailer website MediaMarkt from Germany, revealing a new design for the accessory.

The headset seems to adopt a more polished look than its predecessor, and despite the more minimalist features, the upholstered area of ​​the speakers appears to be thicker, which may ensure more comfort during long periods of use and possibly contribute to better acoustic isolation in the user’s ear.