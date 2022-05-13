Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are official, the new kings of noise cancellation

The company Sony has a range of noise canceling headphones that is currently second to none. After the time of speculation, the Japanese firm has announced a new generation of its most advanced headband helmets: the WH-1000XM5. We tell you all the good things they offer, which is not little.

Each iteration that Sony puts on the market is one more step to improve sound quality, something that sometimes seems impossible… but we must recognize the company that achieves it in a fantastic way. An example of what we say is that its designwho experiences a major change, but that maintains some lines that make them recognizable. Some examples of positive options is that the headband is now adjusted progressively and not in steps. And, in addition, the pads that are included are much more comfortable and ergonomic so they bother you less.

By the way, these new Sony WH-1000XM5 lose the option of being folded, but they do not lack a high-quality transport bag that avoids bump problems when carrying them stored. If you are wondering about the weight, good job done, since it remains in 250 gramsso they are lighter than the previous generation.

Spectacular sound quality in these Sony

There is no doubt that the most striking bet of these headphones is to achieve a qualitative leap in what has to do with their active noise cancellation, which is a hallmark of this product range. To achieve this, this time nothing less than eight microphones to detect ambient sound and, apart from integrating the QN1 processor that has already demonstrated its excellent work, the named V1 to optimize all the work that is done,

The consequence of this is that, according to the manufacturer, a improvement of this function of 50%, so we are talking about the most important improvement achieved by Sony in this section ever. Other possibilities to consider here is the inclusion of a sound system called ASC that detects what exists around to optimally configure the cancellation to use.

Others features that are important in what has to do with sound quality are the ones listed below:

Diaphragm : 30 mm made of carbon fiber

: 30 mm made of carbon fiber Response : 4 to 40,000 Hz (20 to 40,000 Hz in Bluetooth)

: 4 to 40,000 Hz (20 to 40,000 Hz in Bluetooth) sound profile : SBC, AAC and LDAC

: SBC, AAC and LDAC Magnet : neodymium

: neodymium processing options: Hi-Res Audio, Edge AI and DSEE Extreme

Be careful, everything we have discussed also applies to callswhere the integrated hardware allows an excellent adjustment so that nothing is heard that is not the voice (here a very positive influence is that the new design allows reduce what affects the windone of the great enemies of microphones in this section).

Some more options

To begin with, it should be noted that compatibility with voice assistants like Google’s own or Amazon’s Alexa is fully secured, and it does not lack a notable number of options when it comes to connectivity, such as NFC and Bluetooth. In this last section we must highlight the new function called FastPair which ensures extremely fast synchronization every time you join.

Besides, it should be mentioned that the autonomy is very good, since it reaches the 30 hours (always depending on the use given to the Sony WH-1000XM5, such as the volume used). As far as charging is concerned, this is done through an integrated USB Type-C port. Of course, the touch gestures they are present to control the reproductions so that the comfort of use is the best possible, something that always characterizes the helmets of the Japanese firm.

Price of these Sony WH-1000XM5

They will be available in black and platinum silver colors, so they are quite elegant, and their price when they reach the market is 450 euros, a significant amount, but justified by spectacular technological advances. Its arrival in stores is between the end of May and the beginning of June and, if you are a lover of good sound, these Sony headphones will surely be a reference for you from now on.

