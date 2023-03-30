Sony WF-C700N should have DSEE, ANC, autonomy of up to 30 hours and more; WH-1000XM5 appears in new color

Update (03/30/2023 – 12:50 pm) – EB

Today we’ve already seen a leak with some renders of the Sony WF-C700N phone with the WH-1000XM5. They showed both in different colors, but now Twitter leaker @OnLeaks has published new promotional images showing more details of the in-ear headset that will have advanced features and different colors.

As we can see in the images above, the promotional material indicates that the Sony WF-C700N should have support for connectivity to multiple devices, active cancellation of noise and sound generated by wind and technology Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that enhances the sound.

The images also show the headphones in 4 colors: black, white, light green and violet, all with the charging case and matching silicone tips. The battery should last up to 15 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, or up to 20 hours without the feature. A full battery charge should take 90 minutes, but just 10 minutes guarantees an hour of use.

Sony WH-1000XM5

New images of the Sony WH-1000XM5 in blue were also revealed, where we can see its complete kit that should include a carrying bag, USB-C cable for charging and a P2 cable, in addition to the headphone.

Original article (03/30/2023 – 11:21 am) Sony WF-C700N has leaked renders along with new WH-1000XM5 model color

the headset WF-C700N received some renders that show the design of the product. The information comes from the MySmartPrice portal, which also published images of a new color option for the headphone. WH-1000XM5. The smaller model brings some interesting features like active noise cancellation.

Sony WF-C700N

This model, in addition to ANC, also has a feature that helps reduce wind noise. In addition, it has a technology called Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, or DSEE. In short, it allows the device to improve the quality of music and boost the bass for a personalized sound experience. Other attributes of this model include autonomy of 15h with ANC activated, with the help of the case. It may seem smaller compared to its predecessor, the WF-C500, which offers 20 hours of battery life, but it lacks active noise cancellation.

It takes 90 minutes to charge, but fast charging is supported, with 10 minutes giving the item 1 hour of battery life. As for the price, the previous generation model costs Rs 5,990 (BRL 375 in direct conversion). So, the new version must be sold at a higher price.

Sony WH-1000XM5

