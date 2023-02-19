5G News
Sony updates Xperia 10 III with Android 13 and January security patch

Sony updates Xperia 10 III with Android 13 and January security patch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Sony updates Xperia 10 III with Android 13 and January security patch
The Xperia 10 III has received a new update in recent days. Sony released a new firmware with Android 13, accompanied by the January security patch of this year.

The update changes the software version to 62.2.A.0.367. However, so far, the size of the installation has not been disclosed. The new firmware has initially been made available in the United States and Canada. It should reach more regions soon.

Image: Reproduction

Launched in April 2021, the Xperia 10 III arrived with Android 11 natively. It was updated to Android 12 in April 2022 and now receives its second major software update.

The device comes equipped with a 6-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 690 mobile platform, 6 GB of RAM and a 4,500 mAh battery. In addition, the device has a camera set led by a 12 MP main sensor.

The update has been released via OTA, through an automatically sent notification. However, the user can check it manually through Settings.

So, has your cell phone been graced with Android 13? Tell us in the space below.

Technical specifications
  • 6-inch OLED screen with FHD resolution
  • Snapdragon 690 Processor
  • 6 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • 12MP main sensor (27mm, f/1.8)
    • 8MP wide-angle sensor (16mm, f/2.2)
    • 8 MP tele sensor (f/2.4)
  • 5G connection and P2 port
  • 4,500 mAh battery with adaptive charging
  • Android 11 running under Sony’s interface

The Sony Xperia 10 III is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

