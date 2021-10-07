Sony SRS-NS7, a speaker with Dolby Atmos that you place on your shoulders

The Japanese manufacturer is one of the great references when it comes to buying all kinds of sound products. And now he just presented the Sony SRS-NS7, a neck speaker with Dolby Atmos technology and that will allow you to enjoy a great feeling of immersion while enjoying all kinds of movies or series.

On an aesthetic level, we find a model that offers a flexible neckband with which to offer a Ergonomic design that fits each user in the most comfortable way. An interesting detail comes with the fact that the Sony SRS-NS7 speaker is splash resistant Through its IPX4 certification, so sweat won’t be a problem for this device that has been designed to be worn for hours.

Secondly, The Sony SRS-NS7 is finished in fabric with a silicone neck band that makes it very easy to clean. And how about the sound this shoulder speaker delivers? Well, as expected, Sony is once again giving the chest with a model that will not disappoint you at all.

A perfect speaker to use with your Smart TV

To begin with, when we raised the hood we found some X-Balanced speakers that increase sound pressure and reduce distortion. This set is oriented upwards to offer clear sound, but without disturbing others, making it a perfect equipment to use at any time regardless of whether other people are sleeping. We cannot forget its passive radiator, which is responsible for increasing the response of the low frequencies, improving the bass.

How could it be otherwise on a Sony device, This speaker has the latest technologies to fully enjoy your favorite music. For example, the Sony SRS-NS7 features support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology, ensuring an immersive acoustic landscape that will blow your mind.

To this must be added his Dolby Atmos support With which you can squeeze a large number of movies and series available in this format through VOD platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney +. Of course, you have to take into account two details.

On the one hand, support for Dolby Atmos will not be available during launch, as Sony indicates that a firmware update will be required that will not be available until January 2022. And on the other hand, If you want to enjoy this technology, you need a compatible Sony Bravia Smart TV, or buy a separate adapter that allows you to get the most out of these Sony SRS-NS7. It connects to the TV with an optical to USB cable and pairs with the neck speaker wirelessly via Bluetooth.

The best of all? Than this Sony SRS-NS7 Bluetooth speaker It allows you to connect it to two devices at the same time, such as a Smart TV and your mobile. Are you watching a movie and they call you on the phone? Well, you just have to press the play button and you can respond directly using the loudspeaker. The icing on the cake is its echo cancellation system to achieve the best results.

Regarding the launch date and price of the Sony SRS-NS7, which boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours, this equipment is expected to hit the market in November at a price that will be around the 299 euros. As for the wireless transmitter WLA-NS7 it will have an approximate price of 59.99 euros.

