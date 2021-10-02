Sony solves the problem that threatened to render PS4 unusable

How much life does PS4 have ahead of it? The truth is that it is not clear at all. It could seem that with the launch of PlayStation 5 the previous Sony console is sentenced, and that that sentence will be consummated sooner rather than later, although it does not have to be that way. But if you have a PS4 and you were worried about the problem with the battery, you can breathe easy, because it has been solved.

We put you in the background, in case you are a little lost: a few months ago the news was released that PS4 has a major problem that can make it useless, and that problem is none other than the console’s dependency on the CMOS stack, through which certain communications are made between the device’s internal clock and the operating system that governs it.

Obviously, the CMOS battery does not last forever: depending on how the console is used, can last about ten years, but the time will come when it says enough and it will have to be changed. This change, as with any PC, is not complicated, but it is not available to everyone, and in addition to this, the loss of the battery, no matter how brief, results in a “disconnection”.

More simply explained, if the CMOS battery, which acts as the internal battery of the device, stops, either because it has run out or to change it, the PS4 system cannot access its settings, including the current date and time that used to, once connected to the Internet, allow the game (this is one of the security methods). So the console not only depends on the battery, but also on being able to connect to the Internet, specifically to the PlayStation Network.

Pus alright, let’s say at least the stack issue has been resolved Thanks to a new firmware update for the console, so even though reconnection with the PlayStation Network will continue to be necessary once the battery fails and has to be changed, things will not go away. Still, it’s up to Sony how much support the console has left.

Namely: when the battery issue was disclosed, the PS4’s lifespan was estimated to be a decade or so, so the first wear and tear failures were expected to occur between 2024 and 2025 … which It is the same that a year before Sony granted PS4 as a remnant, also recognizing it as the oldest generation in history… But is that today there are still those who play with their Nintendo of a thousand years ago.

So it is not unreasonable to argue that there will be those who want to continue playing with their PS4 in 10 or 20 years, right? The question is whether he can, and that is no longer so clear.