Tech NewsGaming

Sony shows the design of its PlayStation VR2 system

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After a few months of silence, it has finally been Sony itself that has brought us new details about the PlayStation VR2its next-generation reality glasses that will accompany the PS5, with the publication of an official note in which some of the features and novelties of this device are advanced, as well as a first preview of its official design.

One of the first things that catches our attention is the new shape of this headset. And it is that as the company assures, the new PS VR2 headsets have been built to emulate a shape similar to that of their own controllers, adopting a more rounded front appearance and in the form of an “orb” to create greater harmony between everything. the set, with predominant circular lines which, according to the company, perfectly represent the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the world of virtual reality. Although of course the new design of the PS VR2 headset It is also of course inspired by and focused on the look of the new generation of PS5 consoles and products.

PlayStation VR2 PS VR2
PlayStation VR2 PS VR2


There are many new and exciting features to look forward to in the PS VR2 system, including a visual fidelity in 4K HDR and state-of-the-art graphical rendering, enhanced tracking, such as inside-out camera tracking, new PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology features, such as the feedback from the headset or the more intuitive PS VR2 Sense controller, which creates an incredibly deep sense of immersion. In addition, the PS VR2 system comes with a simple single cable setup so you can connect to your games right away.

The PlayStation VR2 headset also offers usability enhancements with a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the distance of the lens between their eyes to optimize their vision; and to comfort, with a thinner and lighter device compared to its predecessor. «It was challenging to create a slimmer design with new features added to improve our first headset, but our design and engineering teams proved it was possible when we saw the final design.» assures the company in its official statement.

Although for the moment Sony has not wanted to share no specific date of availabilityhas already teased that PS VR2 dev kits are in the hands of game creators, so it wouldn’t be surprising if we soon see the arrival of this virtual reality being along with some exciting new titles.

Previous articleGoogle sees everything black: the Search page gets even darker
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Sony shows the design of its PlayStation VR2 system

After a few months of silence, it has finally been Sony itself that has brought us new details...
Apple

Google sees everything black: the Search page gets even darker

Do you like the dark theme? Well, if the answer is affirmative, you should know that soon...
Tech News

So you can create quick responses on your professional Instagram account

The Instagram social network does not stop adding improvements with which to increase its use options. ...
Apps

Meta (Facebook) leaves the Top 10 most valuable companies in the world

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.