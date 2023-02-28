Sony says Call of Duty revenue helps fund PlayStation exclusives

In a new response to an investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Sony has revealed that its exclusive games are not profitable enough and that sales from the Call of Duty franchise help fund these projects.

The soap opera about the attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues and amid the investigations conducted by some regulatory bodies around the world, we ended up discovering some bombastic revelations about the backstage of the video game industry.

Since Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Sony has been one of the strongest opponents of the merger, providing a series of public statements and to regulators about how this deal could be harmful to the video game industry.

Such a stance is mainly due to the uncertain fate of the Call of Duty franchise, which is currently among the best selling games on the PlayStation, but if the merger happens, Microsoft can transform the franchise into an exclusive of the Xbox ecosystem.

Although Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal for Call of Duty to continue being released on equal terms on the PlayStation, Sony believes this is not enough and has fought to have the merger blocked.

During the first phase of the CMA’s investigations, Sony made an interesting revelation about sales of partner studio franchises on PlayStation, such as Call of Duty. According to her, these franchises help in the development of exclusive franchises, implying that without them, it might not be possible to afford high-end exclusive games.