Sony releases teaser and schedules event where it can launch a gaming smartphone

After releasing the new Xperia 5 IV last week, Sony may be getting ready to announce a smartphone aimed at gamers. That’s because the company has scheduled a surprise for next Monday.

According to a post shared through its social networks, the September 12th presentation should start at 1 pm (1 am in Brasilia) and it will be held in Japan.

In addition, the teaser video attached to Twitter shows that the new device is “made for professional gamers and streamers”, and on it we can see a member of Scarz, a Japanese eSports team, playing games on a smartphone that appears to have triggers.

Check it out below: