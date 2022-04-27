Sony quotes us in mid-May: new (or new) Xperia IV in sight

After being absent from MWC for the second consecutive year, it seems that Sony will repeat the same strategy of 2021 for renew your Xperia family of phones. Yes, a month later. Last year, it was in mid-April when we met the new Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III, but this time, we will have to wait until May.

The mobile division of the Japanese company has confirmed an event in mid-May where we will see the next generation of its Xperia family. The video that accompanies the ad suggests that we will finally meet the Xperia 1 IVbut we cannot rule out that we will also see the new Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV.

The next generation of Xperia is ready

Sony is now ready to announce its next generation of Xperia phones to the world. The Japanese manufacturer has published a video confirming that will hold an event on May 11 at 16:00 local time (9:00 Spanish time) to show us the next chapter of the Xperia line. The presentation can be followed on the Sony Xperia YouTube channel.

Under the slogan “The next ONE is coming”, the video reviews the three generations of the Xperia 1, the years in which they were presented (2019, 2020 and 2021) and the innovative technologies they introduced. It ends with the year 2022, the phrase “next level envolution” and the edge of a telephone that turns into a “1”which indicates that with almost total probability we will see the Xperia 1 IV.

The leaked renders of the Xperia 1 IV already showed us a continuous design with a 21:9 screen, adjusted frames (the upper one would house the front camera), fingerprint reader integrated in the side power button, USB-C port and 3.5 mm jack. It is also expected to include Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and a quad camera.

If Sony repeats last year’s strategy, we could also see at that event the new Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV. Rumors about the first of them also point to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in addition to a 6.1-inch screen, a larger battery and a triple camera with 12 MP sensors.

Via | GSMArena