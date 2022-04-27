MobileAndroidTech News

Sony quotes us in mid-May: new (or new) Xperia IV in sight

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After being absent from MWC for the second consecutive year, it seems that Sony will repeat the same strategy of 2021 for renew your Xperia family of phones. Yes, a month later. Last year, it was in mid-April when we met the new Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III, but this time, we will have to wait until May.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The mobile division of the Japanese company has confirmed an event in mid-May where we will see the next generation of its Xperia family. The video that accompanies the ad suggests that we will finally meet the Xperia 1 IVbut we cannot rule out that we will also see the new Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV.

Read:

Google adds a new, better adapted keyboard to smartwatches with Wear OS

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The next generation of Xperia is ready

Xperia1 IV

Sony is now ready to announce its next generation of Xperia phones to the world. The Japanese manufacturer has published a video confirming that will hold an event on May 11 at 16:00 local time (9:00 Spanish time) to show us the next chapter of the Xperia line. The presentation can be followed on the Sony Xperia YouTube channel.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Under the slogan “The next ONE is coming”, the video reviews the three generations of the Xperia 1, the years in which they were presented (2019, 2020 and 2021) and the innovative technologies they introduced. It ends with the year 2022, the phrase “next level envolution” and the edge of a telephone that turns into a “1”which indicates that with almost total probability we will see the Xperia 1 IV.

Read:

DailyArt, an app that every day invites us to learn about a work of art and its creator

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=WD08WCi0e5A

The leaked renders of the Xperia 1 IV already showed us a continuous design with a 21:9 screen, adjusted frames (the upper one would house the front camera), fingerprint reader integrated in the side power button, USB-C port and 3.5 mm jack. It is also expected to include Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and a quad camera.

If Sony repeats last year’s strategy, we could also see at that event the new Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV. Rumors about the first of them also point to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in addition to a 6.1-inch screen, a larger battery and a triple camera with 12 MP sensors.

Via | GSMArena

Previous articleWatch YouTube videos on Wear OS watches? so you can get it
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Smart Gadgets

Watch YouTube videos on Wear OS watches? so you can get it

If you are one of those who like to watch the videos of Youtube in all kinds...
Apps

Elon Musk buys Twitter. Interview in “Four a Day”

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Laptops

LG renews its Gram ultraportable line with six new models

The LG Gram 2022 line is on the launch ramp to reach Europe, Asia and the Americas in...
Ireland

Dublin woman praised for ‘random act of kindness’ after replacing fallen ice-cream

A Dublin family have explained how a "random act of kindness" made their day on a walk from...