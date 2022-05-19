Sony presents its new LinkBuds S headphones

Sony LinkBuds S are the new wireless headphones from the Japanese manufacturer. Small, light, comfortable, with noise cancellation and the usual sound quality of the brand

After presenting its new generation of headband headphones, the WH-1000XM5, (a benchmark in the sector), Sony expands its catalog of wireless in-ear headphones, a product group that has multiplied its sales once the large cell phone manufacturers smartphones are ceasing to include the typical wired headphones in the sale of mobile phones.

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony claims to have designed these headphones with comfort in mind. Extraordinarily small and light (only 4.8 grams in weight) combine a design that fits perfectly to the human ear with an ergonomic design for a more stable fixation and thus avoid annoying pain in the ears. To highlight the use of recycled materials, which together with the packaging without plastics, aim to reflect the company’s commitment to the environment.

With the help of a new 5mm driver, these little headphones promise a lot of power, delivering clear bass and vocals despite their size and with whatever entertainment genre you use them for, while Sony’s built-in V1 processor makes it easy to cancel. noise, improving sound quality and reducing distortion with less power.

These new headphones offer sHigh resolution wireless sound thanks to LDAC, the audio coding technology adopted by the industry. The high frequencies of all your music will be restored through the use of DSEE Extreme, which enhances music files in real time, allowing the user to appreciate every nuance of the artist.

The Sony LinkBuds S feature adaptive sound control, an intelligent feature that adjusts the ambient sound settings based on where you are, by combining the concept of ambient sound, which allows you to interact with the world around you, with the Noise Cancellation of high quality that we have already seen in other headphones of the firm.

The headphones support LE Audio, the next generation of Bluetooth audio that supports ultra-low latency, ideal for tasks like gaming on the go. They also have the new Google Fast Pair function, which allows pairing the headphones with Android devices very easily, while another function, Swift Pair, does the same with Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptops.

Sony delivers the headphones with a case for charging and transport, which allows an autonomy established in 14 hours to be increased. 6 hours with noise cancellation activated. If you are in a hurry, with just 5 minutes of fast charging you will have up to 60 minutes of autonomy.

These LinkBuds S look good. They will be available in white, black and brown and will have an approximate price of 200 euros when they become available at the end of May 2022 on the Sony web portal and in the retail channel where they can already be reserved.