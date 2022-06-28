Sony prepares its return to portable consoles

- Advertisement -

Several years ago, Sony made the decision to withdraw support and production of the PlayStation Vita, thus marking its definitive departure from the world of portable consoles. However, the undeniable success that the Nintendo Switch still maintains, as well as the growing popularity of other devices of a similar format such as the Steam Deck and other variants, could be causing Sony is again interested in this emerging market.

And it is that the latest rumors seem to insinuate that Sony’s interest is something more than real, pointing out that the company would already be working on the development of its own next-generation portable console. Thus, the latest information comes to us from the hand of ZONEofTECHwith the publication of a render of this alleged new PlayStation handheld console.

Showing only a small part of what the device would be, we can see a fairly compact and simple design, with an almost inadvertent transition of screen and controls, but it seems to confirm that the controls will not be able to be separated. As for the controls, we can appreciate the presence of two buttons or triggers in the upper corner of the console, as well as a crosshead in the upper front part under which a joystick will rest, confirming a distribution similar to that of the Nintendo console. On the other hand, the fact that the screen shows an interface identical to that of the PS5being able to predict a possible connected use between them.

Thus, beyond mere rumors or baseless prototypes, it is worth noting that this same user was the first source to share the first images of the PlayStation 5 development kitpublishing the images in advance of the shipment of the first units of these to the developers, for which he is currently considered a reliable source for Sony products.

That said, although again it is worth clarifying that this is obviously not an official render, it is certainly worth saving a little of our attention to wait for some new news about this console.