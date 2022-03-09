Sony prepares a new State of Play for tonight at 23:00

Following the recent news of the delay of Forspoken, one of the upcoming AAA titles scheduled for Sony’s new generation, the company has announced that it will issue a new State of Play where it will announce some of the upcoming games coming to PS5 and PS4, as well as new details and previews of other titles already revealed.

However, unlike previous installments, Sony has already clarified that the event it will only last about 20 minutesand will focus on «upcoming games from some of our favorite Japanese publishers«. That said, games from Western studios and publishers are also expected; although the presence of news about PlayStation VR2 or other hardware elements has been completely ruled out.

Thus, the event will take place during the night of today March 9, starting at 23:00 (time of the Spanish peninsula), and will be broadcast live through the official PlayStation channel on YouTube and on Twitch, and you can follow it through the video shown below:

What to expect from the State of Play?

Of course, Sony has not given any kind of advance on the specific games that we will be able to see in this presentation, although some of the participating games seem quite clear.

Given its relationship with Japanese publishers, we have no doubt that Square Enix will be one of the companies present, with Trailers for the imminent release of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originand (fingers and toes crossed) perhaps new sneak peeks at the long-awaited new installment in its main franchise, with new details or a possible date for Final Fantasy XVI.

On the other hand, we are also expected to see news about other Western studio titles such as Ghostwire: Tokyovery close to its launch; or God of War: Ragnarokwhose release date is getting closer, by the end of this year, could force the arrival of new details or trailers during tomorrow’s live broadcast.