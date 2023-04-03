Sony prepares a new blow to the AirPods, this will be the WF-C700 TWS helmets

- Advertisement -

lovers of sony, especially in everything that has to do with audio, have good news. The Japanese company is close to launching a new generation of earbuds. These are intended to make things very difficult for Apple AirPods and, luckily, some of its details have been known and as well as the design they will offer.

We are going to start with the last thing that we have indicated, since the greatest part of the leak of the futures Sony WF-C700 TWS It has to do with the changes that it will have in the aesthetic and ergonomic section. And, the truth is that the Asian company has taken important steps in this regard. An example is that the number of colors in which the new headphones can be obtained: black, white, blue and green. In other words, a broader Pantone than is usual for this brand, which generally opts for being quite traditional in the products it launches on the market.

Aesthetic changes that are important in use

Apart from what was indicated above, it should be noted that the sheath of transport, which will not lack an integrated battery, will be somewhat longer and less tall, which will allow a much more comfortable transport -both in backpacks and in pockets-. Besides, in what has to do with their own headphoneswhat is appreciated is that reduce its dimensions somewhat and, in addition, the silicone tips are thinner and softer, which will achieve a much better fit in the ear.

On the other hand, in an image in which you can see everything that the product will include, you can see that the charging cable is different, since among other things it uses usb type c. In this way, it complies with the mandate of the European Union and, at the same time, allows from a better fast charge to an excellent compatibility with the different spare parts that you want to use. This is a great detail from Sony.

Also advances in the sound of these Sony

Here the information they have indicates that, despite the reduction in size of the headphones, it seems that the diaphragm that the Sony WF-C700 TWS will use will be more than eight millimeters, to boost your distortion-free power (and, by extension, the management of highs, mids, and bass). In addition, they will offer connectivity True Wireless so that the loss of information from the source is practically non-existent.

On the other hand, everything that has to do with noise cancellation will be improved, as is usual in new generations of . And all this without losing a good job with the spatial location of what is reproduced. It should also be noted that everything indicates that autonomy will exceed 24 hours of use taking advantage of the battery in the carrying case.

Come on, Sony intends to put a lot of pressure on the earbuds market, since this model will offer many of the company’s proprietary technologies and, also, with a very important price, because it believes that they could cost less than 80 euros. If so, many will see that you don’t need Apple AirPods at all.

