Sony opens mobile games division on Playstation with acquisition of Savage Game Studios

In a post on his official blog, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, welcomed German developer Savage Game Studios, as well as explaining the company’s expansion into the mobile sector.

Despite Savage Game Studios being a relatively new studio, established in 2020, it was founded by industry veterans such as Michail Katkoff (Rovio, Zynga), Nadjim Adjir (Wargaming, Rovio) and Michael McManus (Wargaming, Insomniac).

Hulst imagined that there could be a backlash from fans, who were awaiting the announcement of another studio focusing on developing for consoles, and tried to appease players’ tempers in advance.

Just as we’ve previously revealed to you our commitment to bringing select titles to PC, our efforts beyond console will not diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community, nor our passion for creating amazing experiences with a narrative focus.”

Our mobile gaming endeavor adds up, offering new ways for more people to enjoy our content and reach an audience that doesn’t know PlayStation or our games.”

Savage Game Studios will be part of the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile, which will operate independently of console game development, and will focus on innovative experiences based on existing and new PlayStation intellectual property.

According to Hulst, the studio is already working on a new game as an action service. He says he can’t say much about the title, but he guarantees it will be exciting.

Last year, Sony hired Apple Arcade’s head of content, Nicola Sebastiani, to be vice president of the mobile division at PlayStation Studios.