Sony Officially Announces PS5 Production Cut, Due to Chip Shortage

Just yesterday it was fulfilled one year since the next generation of PS5 and Xbox Series consoles were released, which despite the eventful launch, managed to reach a milestone in its first sales. Unfortunately, it seems that time is not playing in favor of these consoles, which continue to face various problems.

Although the PS5 became the fastest Sony console to reach 10 million units sold, last July, it appears that it has lagged behind its sales pace compared to its predecessor ever since. As the company has shared in its earnings report, PS5 sales in the last quarter were slightly weaker than expected. after previously warning that any resurgence in the spread of Covid-19 could affect the company’s supply of components.

As explained from Bloomberg, the company would have now reduced its previous production forecast from 16 million to 15 million, putting in danger their goal of reaching 14.8 million PS5 sales by next March to be the fastest console to sell in the company’s history, in addition to worsening the situation for consumers looking to buy a PS5 during the upcoming Christmas shopping period.

The problems are partly due to the uneven distribution of vaccines in the countries where Sony makes chips, the shortage of essential parts, and the current semiconductor crisis that has already begun to affect other major console manufacturers such as Nintendo, and even Valve’s still unreleased Steam Deck.

Although Sony supposedly would be having problems not only with the supply of parts, but also with the logistics of shipping, which if not solved soon, could end up leading to an even greater reduction of units. Nonetheless, March is still a long way off, so Sony could still achieve its goal of setting a new sales record with the PS5.

Something that only time will tell us, although undoubtedly all current forecasts point to 2022 still quite affected by this shortage of consoles.

That said, in the same way that we have already done in the case of the other consoles, we recommend that you are looking for a PS5 as a gift for this Christmas, and you have the opportunity to get one, better not to leave this purchase until the last moment.