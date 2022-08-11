Sony may require a PSN account to play PlayStation exclusives on PC

- Advertisement -

On the official website of « Games for PC» we can find a list of questions and answers where Sony tries to solve some of the most frequent doubts of users. Among the numerous questions and answers that appear, one powerfully draws our attention that says that «right now it is not necessary have a PSN to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC.

Although that answer seems quite clear, the truth is that it leaves open the possibility that in the future it will be necessary to have a PSN account to be able to play PlayStation Studios titles on PC. This follows from the time reference “currently”, that clearly refers to the present and falls short of being a timeless statement. Sony could have answered directly “a PSN account is not necessary…”.

Interestingly, it also says in another answered question that “Right now it is not possible to transfer save data from PS4 or PS5 to PlayStation Studios games on PC”, and the same goes for achievements. This has generated some expectation, since leaves open the possibility that in the future we will need a PSN account to be able to play PlayStation Studios titles on PC.

Personally, I think it makes a lot of sense and the truth is that in the end it would not be a problem. Remember that Microsoft already requires an Xbox Live account to be able to play certain games, such as Forza Horizon 5, Sea of ​​Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and As Dusk Falls, so if Sony decides to establish the requirement of having a PSN account to play certain adaptations of the of PlayStation on PC would be totally normal and perfectly understandable.

Sony continues to bet on bringing the most important PlayStation exclusives to PC, in fact the last to arrive will be Marvel’s Spider-Man, scheduled for release tomorrow. The next to arrive would be Returnal, a title that has already appeared on several occasions in the Steam database, and whose launch could be imminent, as we told you at the time in this article.

Today the list of PlayStation exclusives that have come to PC is remarkable, and in it we can highlight titles like God of War, Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn. It will also arrive soon The Last of Us Part Ithe remake of the PS3 classic, and we cannot rule out that in a few months we will see other important releases, such as the long-awaited remake of Demon’s Souls, which has been available on PS5 for a while.