Sony may be forced to reveal how much it pays to keep games out of Xbox Game Pass

The soap opera over Microsoft’s attempted takeover of Activision Blizzard continues, and while regulators in the UK, US and European Union continue to review the transaction, new information about the behind-the-scenes video game industry also continues to surface. In the midst of investigations, Sony, one of the biggest opponents of the deal, may end up being forced to reveal the amounts paid to developers to prevent games from being released on Xbox Game pass.

Since Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Sony has been one of the biggest opponents of the deal, claiming that the merger will be detrimental to the industry and that this could make franchises like Call of Duty become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. - Advertisement - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), regulator of the United States, has filed a lawsuit to try to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and amidst the investigations, Sony may be forced to detail its PlayStation exclusivity agreements and how much it pays for “ownership rights”. lock” to keep games off of rival services like Xbox Game Pass.

Kotaku has found that FTC Chief Administrative Judge D. Michael Chappell is now supporting Microsoft’s request for details of Sony’s PlayStation exclusivity agreements. The request covers settlements made after January 1, 2019, including fees or settlements that prevented developers from putting games on Xbox Game Pass. The judge’s decision comes after Microsoft accused Sony of paying for “blocking rights” to prevent developers from adding their content to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft argues that the Complainant in this case makes a number of allegations about high-end video game console developers’ exclusivity agreements with video game publishers. Microsoft says it is aware that SIE requires many third-party developers to agree to exclusivity provisions, including preventing publishers from placing their games on Xbox’s multi-game subscription service, and that it understands the full extent of Microsoft’s exclusivity agreements. SIE and its effect on industry competitiveness will help in your defense. The nature and extent of SIE’s content licensing agreements are relevant to the Complainant’s allegations about exclusivity agreements between video game console developers and video game developers and publishers

Such details are unlikely to be revealed publicly, but this is certainly a strong move by Microsoft and could tip the scales in its favor to get the remaining approvals. - Advertisement - For now, we must wait for the next chapters.

