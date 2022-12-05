Sony makes its debut in the metaverse with “Mocopi”

There have been many companies that have been joining the metaverse, some a bit late, such as the case of Sony, which recently unveiled a project developed in this environment to which they have given the name of Mocopi.

Is about six band motion tracking, which are designed so that they can be installed in the hands, feet, back and head. Once this is done, the bands are used to track the movement of the body and create videos from it or manage avatars in real time.

As for the name, Sony pointed out that it comes from the technique known as mocap, which is used to capture motion, and that it is the first step in the company’s plan to gradually develop products for the metaverse.

Generating video from motion capture typically requires dedicated crews and operators. However, in the case of Mocopi, it has an array of sensors for highly accurate motion measurement.

Likewise, Sony indicated that they provide the user a software development kit that will allow it to link the data obtained from the motion capture with the services of the metaverse, as well as with Unity, a real-time development platform.

Sony also explained that its tool will facilitate its use both for those people who are enthusiasts of the metaverse and professionals dedicated to carrying out animation projects or filmmakers. So with Mocopi the company seeks to make motion capture as easy as possible for the person who needs it. And considering that this is Sony’s foray into the metaverse, it is likely that Mocopi will be accompanied by some other product to attract interest in its project.

As for the price, these bands will be available in the market for a value of 358 dollarswhich will provide the user with the possibility of import motion data from different animation platforms.

What is the metaverse?

Although we already defined it several months ago, it is important to remember that the metaverse is a concept that refers to a virtual reality shared by many people over the Internet. It can be a place where people can interact and have experiences in a virtual world that feels like the real thing.

In the metaverse, people can create and customize avatars to represent themselves and explore a virtual world that can include cities, landscapes, games, entertainment, and more.